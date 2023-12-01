Edo, Radisson Partner To Expand Portfolio In Nigeria

Radisson Hotel Group, in partnership with the Edo State Government, has announced its progressed expansion in Nigeria with the signing of Radisson Hotel Benin City. The 169-room hotel, scheduled to open within the next 12 months is the Group’s 12th hotel in Nigeria and officially marks their debut in Benin City. The hotel’s array of Scandinavian inspired accommodation will range from contemporary standard rooms to expansive executive suites, including a presidential suite.

Creating a social hub for delectable cuisine, the hotel’s gastronomic offering will include a lobby bar and café, an all-day dining restaurant as well as a pool bar and grill. To provide a harmonious stay, guests can also unwind in the hotel’s gym and spa. “With our ongoing commitment to expand in Nigeria, a key market in Africa for our scaled growth and Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy, the debut in Benin City, a key state capital, is perfectly aligned with our growth strategy for the country.

As our first Radisson branded hotel outside of Lagos and Abuja, the Radisson Hotel Benin City will continue to reinforce our brand awareness in Nigeria, especially for the Radisson brand which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. As a new, upscale, internationally branded hotel, we believe the hotel will play a significant role in promoting tourism and business activities within Benin City and the broader Edo State,” said Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development for Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Located in Benin City, in Edo State, one of the nine oil producing states of Nigeria, Radisson Hotel Benin City is situated in the prime Government Reserved Area (GRA). Conveniently accessible via the airport and Benin- Sapele roads, the two main arteries of the city, the hotel is just five minutes’ drive from the Benin Airport and on the doorstep of the Benin Golf Course and the city’s commercial center. “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective vision for progress and development in our beloved State.

The Edo State Radisson Hotel Project represents a symbol of our commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of our State. “The Hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognized as powerful catalysts for economic prosperity, creating opportunities for employment, investments, and socio-cultural exchange. By embarking on this ambitious venture, we are signaling our firm belief in the potential of our State as a vibrant and thriving destination,” His Excellency Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State, said.