Edo Queens, Other Teams Battle For N60m Prize At Betsy Obaseki Football Tourney

The stage is set for a showdown in Benin City, the Edo State capital as Lagos-based Robo FC, Edo Queens, Rivers Angels and 10 other prominent teams from the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL) battle for the N60 million aggregate prize at the third edition of the Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament (BOWFT).

The tournament to be held in Benin City between Monday, 23rd of October and Wednesday 1st of November, 2023 will be hosted in four sports facilities in the State, including the magnificent Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Sports Complex, Western Boys Mini-Stadium and the Edo State College of Nursing and Health Sciences Mini-Stadium.

The N60 million total prize money will be shared among the overall winners, first runners-up, second runners-up, and other participating teams as consolation prizes.

The Chairman of Communication Sub-Committee for the tournament, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the 2023 competition, which is a pre-season tournament to sharpen and prepare teams for the Nigeria women’s league, is targeted at raising awareness and generating public interest on the need to eradicate gender-based violence in all its forms and spotlight the efforts undertaken by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led State Government over the past seven years to combat gender-based violence in the State.

Osagie listed other participating teams including Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Naija Ratels, Nasarawa Amazons, and Osun Babes.

Others are Confluence Queens, Fortress Ladies, Ekiti Babes, Remo Stars Ladies FC, and Heartland FC.

Noting that all is set for the hosting of the yearly event recognized by the world football governing body, FIFA as one of the platforms promoting women’s football across the globe, Osagie noted that the unveiling of the Mascot and the draws for the tournament is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, October 20th, 2023.

Listing the activities set for the tournament, he further noted, “The 13 teams who have confirmed their attendance and participation will be arriving in Benin City on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023. All the required facilities have been put in place as the participating team will be received on arrival on the same day at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

He further said, “There will be a press conference, unveiling of the Mascot and draws for the tournament tomorrow, Friday, October 20th, 2023. The draws will hold in the full glare of the media to ensure credibility and transparency.”

Osagie added, “The first matches will be played on Monday, October 23, 2023, by 5 p.m. after the opening event at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“The third place and finals of the tournament will be played on Wednesday, 1st of November 2023 after which trophies and consolation prizes will be handed over to participating clubs as part of the closing ceremony.”