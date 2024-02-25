Edo Primary: Afegbua Accuses Ganduje Of Selecting Okpebholo As APC Guber Candidate

Kassim Afegbua, the former Commissioner for Information in Edo state, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary that produced Senator Monday Okpebholo “never took place”.

Afegbua described Okpebholo’s election as a “gang-up by the national leadership led by Abdullahi Ganduje” of the party while speaking with TheCable on Friday night.

According to Afegbua, during the rescheduled primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, Okpebholo who scored 12, 433 votes was declared the winner ahead of 11 other aspirants.

It would be recalled that the national leadership of the party cancelled the initial primary which produced three different winners.

Afegbua, who is also a governorship aspirant, insisted that Okpebholo and his allies were nowhere to be found on the day of the primary which produced him as winner.

He said, “That is how they wanted it and we say good luck to them. The national headquarters of the party should go and deliver the candidate they have ganged up to produce. We will just sit down here and watch.

“Since they say Oshiomhole is their problem, they should leave him out of this and go and deliver the man (Okpebholo) during the election.

“We all knew that there was no primary conducted on Thursday by Okpebholo and others. We never saw the representative of Okpebholo and the others on the field.”

Afegbua, who is a loyalist of Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, hinted that he may not support Okpebholo in the electioneering campaign.

“I am sure they were working from answer to question. If it is the headquarters that will go and endorse a candidate and will be working towards delivering that candidate, then we wish them good luck,” he said.

“They don’t consider us as anything. To them, we don’t matter. Those who matter are in the headquarters of the party. They should go and deliver the candidate since they know Edo state more than us. We will be here watching.”