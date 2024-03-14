Edo Poll: Ogbeide-Ihama Free To Move To APC – PDP Secretary

The Secretary of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hilary Otsu, has said that Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama is free to join any political party of his choice, citing the absence of true reconciliation in the party as responsible for the alleged move, if true.

Ogbeide-Ihama, a two-time House of Representatives member under the PDP, was on Tuesday tipped to become the running mate to All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Otsu said politics is based on personal and collective interest and no one can stop Ogbeide-Ihama from making his choice.

He said, “Politics is about who gets what, when, why, how and that is based on personal or collective interest. If Ogbeide-Sharma feels it is politically good to become a running mate to Okpebholo, it is within his right and the party cannot stop him. It is an individual decision and if any member of the party or group decides to align with him, it is their choice.

“But you see, the reason why this is coming up if it is true, is that there seems to be no end to the disequilibrium that Governor Godwin Obaseki has instituted in the PDP.

“After all the stress we have been through in congresses and primaries, there were moves to find a way to align the party. Even the candidate, Asue Ighodalo made a move in that direction.

“But if nothing is being done positively in reuniting the party with the Legacy Group and others, then you cannot blame any member of the party for any decision taken and a disunited PDP cannot win the governorship election in the state.

“It is definitely not good for any party to lose an individual, not to talk of a two-time House of Representatives member. It is not good for the party but it is happening because there seems to be no end in sight for true reconciliation. ”

When contacted Ogbeide-Ihama promised to call the reporter back which he didn’t do as at the time of filling the report. He also did not take several calls to his phone thereafter.