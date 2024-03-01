Edo Poll: Mohammed, Makarfi, Dickson, Others To Reconcile Obaseki, Shaibu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a post-primary election reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in Edo State.

The eleven-committee is headed by Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Recall that the February 22 PDP primary to nominate the party’s candidate for the September government election, had produced two candidates.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu emerged in one of the primaries while Asue Ighodalo who is supported by Governor Godwin Obaseki, was declared winner in another primary.

On Tuesday, the party issued certificate of return to Ighodalo only for Shaibu to appear the next day to demand for the same certificate. He threatened to take the PDP to court for denying him the certificate.

But PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba on Saturday, charged the committee to reconcile “all critical stakeholders and all our party members in Edo State ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.”

The party also urged PDP stakeholders and members in Edo “to remain steadfast and continue to work hard for the success of our party and governorship candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo, in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.”

Other members of the committee are former Kaduna State governor Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Seriake Dickson, as well as Senator Tunde Ogheha among others.