Edo Politics: The Tribal Smear Of Okpebholo And His Govt (3)

It’s rare to see Nigerian politicians implementing their manifestos – if they ever unveiled any before they were elected – or promises made to the electorate during campaigns.

Once sworn into office, they operate a rule-of-thethumb policy of pick-and-choose which projects or programmes to execute based on populism or a quick return on electoral investments. Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo’s chosen to be different, as he diligently follows his “programme of actions” encapsulated in his administration’s SHINE agenda, and as he had promised to Edo voters during the campaigns for the September 21, 2024, election, which he won on the platform of then-opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

As the morning shows the day, Governor Okpebholo, credited to have “hit the ground running”, hasn’t slowed down! He’s always on the move, away from the comforts of the Dennis Osadebey Avenue Government House in Benin City, monitoring execution of projects that have turned Edo State into a “huge construction site” – to the admiration and applause of a majority of Edolites, and derision and denial by others.

While it’s impossible to site projects in all nooks and cranies of Edo State within his one year in the saddle, Okpebholo’s MO is to return to communities he had visited during the campaigns, to fulfil the promises he made to them, explaining that ongoing projects across the state “are based on the real needs of communities.”

For example, as reported by PUNCH on January 6, 2026, Okpebholo, at a meeting with members of the Akpakomiza Movement for Tinubu, during a town hall meeting in Benin City, said development should be seen as a collective success driven by the will of the people, reiterating that his administration “remains focused on one mission: delivering visible, peoplecentred development across the state.”

The governor recalled a campaign visit to Temboga, in Benin City, noting that the scale of gully erosion there left a lasting impression on him and influenced his development priorities. “I went to Temboga, and I couldn’t even walk inside because of the depth of the gully erosion. I promised the people I would return if elected, and I kept that promise. Today, the results (of remedial action there) are visible,” he said.

“Development should not be seen as a personal achievement of the governor but a collective success driven by the will of the people,” he said, adding: “You voted for me for a reason, and that reason is the development of Edo State. I have a clear vision to move Edo from being ancient to a modern state, and I am not losing focus.”

Okpebholo saying “he’s not losing focus” is a subtle rebuttal of tribal jingoists, parading as opposition elements, who have railed against him for allegedly marginalising the Bini (Benin) of Edo South in appointments (which I’ve dealt with in part (2) of this copy of Monday, January 5), and siting of projects across the state.

Besides the revival of the Edo Line Transport in Benin City launched in July 2025 with 100 buses; over 220 schools being renovated statewide; and other projects and works, what could be more than the first-ever two flyovers located in the heart of Benin City – the political, administrative, economic, traditional and cultural headquarters of the Midwestern Region, later renamed Bendel State that birthed Delta and Edo states!

The multi-billion naira iconic legacy projects at the Ramat Park roundabout in Ikpoba Hill, Aduwawa, and Adesuwa Junction on Sapele Road are sited principally to ease the traffic gridlocks that’ve become both “daymarish” and nightmarish to motorists, commuters and pedestrians, and traders and customers, especially on Aduwawa market days. In the words of the state-owned.

The Nigerian Observer of October 12, 2025: “Soon after Governor Okpebholo was sworn into office, he took Edo people by surprise when he flagged off the construction of the first ever record-breaking flyover at Ramat Park, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, with the flyover now at 60% completion stage.

“Also, to the admiration of Edolites, the people’s action governor flagged off the construction of a second flyover at Adesuwa junction, Sapele Road, Benin City. Work has now commenced at the flyover thereby making the construction of the first and second flyover in Edo State running simultaneously.

This feat by Okpebholo’s administration is something that has never happened in the history of Edo State since it was created in August 1991.” Other durable construction and/or reconstruction projects in Edo South, include: A 14-kilometre road and erosion control concrete drainage network at Ogheghe, old Sapele Road and Ekae Road, linking Agip, Ohogbohi and Ogheghe communities; the Sapele Road bypass; ongoing works on the extended Ekenwan Road; and the 1.4-km Charismatic (Church) Road off Ekenwa Road.

There are also the reconstruction of the BeninSapele-Warri Road; Benin-Agbor-Asaba Road with durable concrete specifications; Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road/Ujuelen stretch repairs and reconstruction; Benin-Auchi Road (Obadan Junction to Iruekpen); the Upper Mission Road, Benin City, and the 5.86-kilometre road project, with a 4.3 kilometre drainage, linking Amagba and Obagie-N’Evbuosa – favouring majorly Edo South.

As Okpebholo continues inspection tours of these road projects in Edo South, aimed at separating serious contractors from those failing to meet agreed standards, he has warned about revoking delayed contracts and those not meeting with specifications.

He gave such a warning on January 4, 2026, in Benin City, as reported by The Whistler. The governor stressed that his administration would not tolerate unnecessary delays, particularly as the rainy season draws near. Noting that road construction “remains a core priority of his government,” he declared: “We will continue to monitor these projects closely even at weekends.

We won’t waste time because there is no time. The rainy season is almost here, and if we are not working, that means nothing will be achieved.” Governor Okpebholo’s efforts got a boost when members of the Edo State House of Assembly undertook a comprehensive oversight inspection of several infrastructural projects in Edo South. Led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Atu Osamwonyi, the other lawmakers were Hon. Addeh Isibor, Hon. Yekini Idaiye, and Hon. Ugabi Kingsley.

The Guardian reported on December 10, 2025, that Osamwonyi, who spoke during an assessment tour of the Sapele Road flyover, said the lawmakers were in the field to verify the progress of work and ensure that funds appropriated by the Assembly were judiciously utilised, describing the flyover as “representing a milestone for Benin City,” and reflecting Okpebholo’s commitment to infrastructural renewal. “In my entire life in Edo State, this flyover project is the first of its kind.

We are here physically, and work is ongoing,” Osamwonyi said, adding that unlike past administrations, “which approved funds with no tangible results,” the Okpebholo-led government “has demonstrated transparency and visible delivery.” Stating that the House members had inspected the Ramat Park Flyover the previous day, Monday, December 9, the Deputy Speaker noted that progress was similar.

“This is the fifth site we have visited since yesterday. We are impressed with what we have seen so far, and as a House, we will stand by the governor to ensure he finishes strong,” he said. Rather than vilification and tribal-tagging him, Senator Okpebholo deserves accolades for the visible projects he has initiated – some of them iconic and unprecedented – even as yet-to-be-reached communities will have their dreams and expectations fulfilled in the almost three years still ahead of the governor’s first term in office.