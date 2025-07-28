Edo Police To Probe Alleged Assault Of Activist By Vigilante Group

The Edo State Police Command has announced the commencement of a full investigation into the alleged assault of a human right activist, Okai Akhani by local vigilante group in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, has sparked outrage across social media platforms following the circulation of a disturbing video capturing the incidents

The activist, who is said to be in a critical condition at an undisclosed hospital, has called on the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Directorate of State Services, and the Edo State government to investigate the incident, arrest the perpetrators, and ensure justice is served.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen via telephone Okhani recounted how over 50 uniformed armed vigilantes and thugs stormed the venue of a stakeholders’ summit he organized for political office holders in Edo North to present their scorecards.

The event, according to him is an annual forum to assess and honour public office holders who had positively impacted their constituencies in delivering dividends of democracy.

He stated that he had sent out official invitations to notable political figures including Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Hon. Peter Akpatason, Hon. Anamero Sunday, and Hon. Hussein Mustapher, and several others. The venue for the event, he added, was approved by the Acting Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council, Hon. Valentine Okuilagwe.

Okhani said all was set for takeoff when the venue was not only attacked and vandalized, guests were brutalized and valuables were destroyed by the attackers. Alleging that it was orchestrated by political actors in Edo North, who felt the assessment and honor was not in their favour, he said they deployed the vigilante group with thugs to disrupt the gathering.

According to him, “Shortly before the event commenced, a group of vigilantes and thugs arrived on motorcycles and without any provocation assaulted participants, damaging equipments, and beating me to pulp.

“I recognized some of the vigilante members. They descended on me and my colleagues, beat us up with matchets and clubs and even captured the violence on video. Then threw me into their waiting Hilux vehicle where they continued to brutalize me with the butts of their rifles,” Okhani said.

Reacting in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, of Edo State Police Command, CSP Moses Joel Yamu, said the Command is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. “The Command condemns in strong terms any form of unlawful assault, cruel treatment, or abuse of authority by individuals or groups operating under any guise,” the statement read.

“Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, has directed that a detailed and impartial investigation be carried out immediately to determine the facts of the case, identify those responsible, and ensure that justice is served in line with the provisions of the law.

“The Police Command is committed to upholding the rule of law and human rights, regardless of the status or affiliation of the parties involved. The Command will not condone any acts of impunity or human rights violations, irrespective of the status of the individuals involved,” Yamu said.

Continuing he said.

“While acknowledging the importance of local vigilante groups in enhancing security through community policing, We emphasis that such efforts must remain within legal boundaries and respect the fundamental rights of all citizens. Such roles must be carried out within the ambits of the law and with respect for the rights and dignity of all citizens,” the statement added.

The CP also urged members of the public to remain calm and to refrain from actions that could inflame tensions, assuring that the matter is being handled professionally and transparently.