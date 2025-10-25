Edo Police To Investigate Severing Of Two Persons Hands

The Edo State Police Command has launched a probe into the incidences that lead to the severing of hands of two male residents in the State.

The Command‘s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Eno Ikoedem, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the disturbing occurrences were captured in a viral video on social media.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disturbing incidences.

The statement read, “The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to viral videos circulating on social media depicting two young men in distressing conditions.

“In one of the videos, a young man is seen lying on a hospital bed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, with his hand allegedly severed from the wrist following an attack.

“Another video shows a different young man visibly brutalised, seated on the ground with a severed hand placed on his head.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these disturbing incidents.

“The Command is committed to uncovering the truth and bringing all persons involved to justice.”

Ikoedem also called on the men in the video or anyone who can identify or establish contact with them to reach out to the command.

“In furtherance of this investigation, the Command is calling on the young men who appear in the aforementioned videos, or anyone who can identify or establish contact with them, to please reach out urgently to the Office of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters, Benin City or call these numbers, 08077773721, 08037646272.

“The Command assures the public that every necessary step will be taken to get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice is served.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we urge members of the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause panic or hinder police investigations and the command strongly condemns all forms of mob action, as such acts are criminal, unjustifiable, and contrary to the principles of law and order.

“Citizens are reminded that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

“The Edo State Police Command reiterates its zero tolerance for jungle justice and warns that anyone found participating in such acts will face the full weight of the law.”