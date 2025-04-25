Edo Police Rescue Six Kidnap Victims, Lose Vigilante In Gun Battle

Share

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of six kidnapped victims during a series of coordinated operations across the State, while also announcing the unfortunate death of a civilian volunteer who participated in the mission.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, the victims were rescued from different locations between April 20 and 21 in a joint effort involving police operatives, local vigilantes, and hunters.

“On 20/04/2025, operatives of the Igarra Area Command, Igueben Divisional Police Headquarters, Operation Rescue Teams, vigilantes and hunters, in a coordinated but daring rescue operation, successfully rescued a total of six kidnapped victims,” the statement read.

Yamu revealed that Ijeh Moses, a member of the local vigilante group, lost his life during a gun duel with the abductors, while one of the victims sustained gunshot injuries but is currently receiving medical attention and responding to treatment.

According to the command, some of the kidnappers are believed to have fled with bullet wounds, as bloodstains were found along their escape route. Two of the victims had been kidnapped on April 19 along the Udoneria-Ewatto Road, while the remaining four were abducted the following day on a road leading to Udoeguare Community.

In a separate incident, a victim kidnapped on April 19 along the Ugbekpe-Agenebode Road was rescued on April 21 through the efforts of the Agenebode Divisional Police Headquarters, in conjunction with the Operation Rescue Team and community security volunteers.

Reacting to the development, Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, reiterated the command’s commitment to intensifying efforts against kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He commended the bravery of the security teams and vowed that the Command will continue to work with local communities to restore peace and order across the state.

“We extend our condolences to the family of the fallen vigilante and salute his courage and sacrifice. The Command remains resolute in its fight against criminal elements threatening the safety of our people,” Agbonika stated.

