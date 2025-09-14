Edo: Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Foil Attempt To Abduct Three Others

The Edo State Police Command has announced the rescue of a kidnap victim, Elohor Osifoh, who was abducted on September 10, and the successful foiling of another abduction attempt involving three travelers along the Benin–Lagos expressway.

The Command’s spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, said the rescue was achieved through sustained operations by its operatives.

According to the statement, “In the early hours of 13th September 2025, at about 02:30hrs, operatives of the Okada Division, led by CSP Opatoyinbo John, while on a routine patrol at Morgan and Isiuwa slope along the Benin–Lagos expressway, responded swiftly to a distress call regarding a kidnapping attempt.

“Armed hoodlums had barricaded the highway with woods and opened sporadic gunfire in an attempt to intercept and abduct the occupants of a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number KUJ 342 CU (Abuja). The vehicle, driven by one Nana Aghogho, 51, was conveying fingerling fish from Lagos State to Akwa Ibom State with two passengers on board.”

The statement further disclosed that on sighting the gunmen, the operatives engaged them in a fierce exchange of fire, forcing the assailants to abandon their mission and flee into the bush. The driver and his two passengers, identified as Oseghale Mathias, 40, and John Edobor, 24, were rescued unhurt.

Police operatives also cleared the barricades erected by the hoodlums, restoring free flow of traffic and ensuring the safety of other road users.

In a related operation, operatives of the Ekpoma Division, led by SP Nelson Igbinoba, rescued and reunited Elohor Osifoh with her family after days of sustained bush-combing operations.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the gallantry of the operatives and assured the public of the Command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements. He urged road users to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the nearest police formation.