Edo Police Rescue Four Kidnap Victims

The operatives of the Okada Division of the Edo State Police Command, on Monday, rescued the kidnapping victims tied down by suspected kidnappers.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Office, Edo State Command, SP Moses Yamu, on Monday in Benin City, the state capital.

According to him, the victims were rescued on Sunday at about 2: 00 PM following a distress call about a kidnap incident along Okada-Ayekun camp via Utese.

According to the statement, the victims namely David Ayanbode 60yrs, Elizabeth Akpoyomare 40yrs, Excel Akpoyomare 10yrs & Flourish Akpoyomare 8yrs were rescued unhurt after a gun duel.

“The kidnappers succumbed to the superior firepower of the Police and fled leaving their victims who were tied down.

“The victims have been reunited with their families while efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” the statement added.

