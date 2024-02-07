Edo Police Rescue 9 Kidnapped PDP Electoral Officers

The police in Edo State on Tuesday said it has rescued nine members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) electoral officials allegedly kidnapped in the state on Sunday.

The Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabizor, who confirmed the rescue of the victims, said the rescue operation was carried out by the operatives of the Jattu Division of the Command.

The victims were said to be on their way to Ekperi, Etsako Central local government area of the state to supervise the congress when they were kidnapped at gunpoint.

Nwabuzor said the Divisional Police Officer of Jattu Division on receiving the information mobilized operatives for bush combing to rescue the victims.

“The police have rescued them. The DPO of Jattu confirmed that the victims have been successfully rescued,” he said.