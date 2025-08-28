Edo: Police Rescue 16 Kidnap Victims In Multiple Operations Along Benin-Lagos Road

The Edo State Police Command has successfully rescued 16 kidnap victims in a series of coordinated operations carried out on the Benin–Lagos and Benin–Akure highways.

A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Moses Yamu, yesterday said the operations followed incidents that occurred on August 23, when kidnappers report- edly blocked sections of the roads and abducted several travellers.

The attacks were said to have happened at about 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., triggering immediate distress calls that mobilised a swift response from law enforcement and community-based security partners. Responding promptly, operatives from the Iguobazuwa and Ekiadolor Divisions, working in collaboration with Tactical Teams, local vigilantes, and hunters, launched intensive bush-combing operations aimed at locating the kidnappers and freeing the victims.

In a notable show of leadership, Commissioner of Police, Edo State, CP Monday Agbonika, personally led part of the rescue mission along the Benin–Akure axis. To bolster the operation, the command deployed advanced technical resources, including surveillance drones, which proved crucial in locating and rescuing the abducted individuals.

As a result of these efforts, six victims were initially rescued from the Benin–Akure Road, including one who sustained gunshot wound during the abduction. That individual was rescued from the scene by civilians and is reportedly receiving medical treatment and recovering well. Three more victims were successfully freed from the Benin–Lagos axis.