Edo Police Rescue 16 Kidnap Victims Along Benin-Lagos Road

The Edo State Police Command has successfully rescued sixteen kidnapped victims in a series of coordinated operations carried out on the Benin–Lagos and Benin–Akure highways.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Moses Yamu, on Wednesday morning said the operations followed incidents that occurred on August 23, 2025, when armed kidnappers reportedly blocked sections of the roads and abducted several travellers.

The attacks were said to have happened at about 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., triggering immediate distress calls that mobilised a swift response from law enforcement and community-based security partners.

Responding promptly, operatives from the Iguobazuwa and Ekiadolor Divisions, working in collaboration with Tactical Teams, local vigilantes, and hunters, launched intensive bush-combing operations aimed at locating the kidnappers and freeing the victims.

In a notable show of leadership, Commissioner of Police, Edo State, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, personally led part of the rescue mission along the Benin–Akure axis. To bolster the operation, the command deployed advanced technical resources, including surveillance drones, which proved crucial in locating and rescuing the abducted individuals.

As a result of these efforts, six victims were initially rescued from the Benin–Akure Road, including one who sustained a gunshot wound during the abduction. That individual was rescued from the scene by civilians and is reportedly receiving medical treatment and recovering well. Three more victims were successfully freed from the Benin–Lagos axis.

Additional progress was recorded two days later, on August 25, when seven more victims abducted on the Benin–Akure route regained their freedom through ongoing police efforts.

Commending the outcome of the operations, CP Agbonika praised the “gallantry and professionalism” of the police operatives and acknowledged the essential role played by local vigilantes and hunters. “The synergy between formal law enforcement and community structures continues to prove effective in tackling violent crime,” the Commissioner noted.

He further assured the public that the Command remains committed to rescuing any remaining victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice. “We are determined to rid our highways and communities of violent crime, and we will continue to deploy all resources, both human and technological, to guarantee the safety of every resident and traveller,” he said.

The Edo State Police Command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging the public to continue supporting and trusting law enforcement efforts.