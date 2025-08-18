Edo Police Reiterates Commitment To Rescuing Seminarians

The Edo State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to rescuing two seminarians kidnapped on July 10, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that two teenage seminarians were kidnapped on Thursday, July 10, 2025, during a deadly attack in which a security officer, identified as Mr Christopher Aweneghieme of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was killed.

Three students were taken during the attack, but one of them, who sustained injuries, was released on July 18. The other two remain in captivity.

A disturbing video recently surfaced online, showing the abducted minors holding what appeared to be a human skull while pleading for public assistance in raising funds for their release. The video further heightened concern and anguish within the diocese and the broader community.

The Police Command, in a statement by PPRO, Moses Yamu, while reaffirming the Police commitment to the rescue of the teenagers, said.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to refer to the unfortunate incident of 10th July, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agenebode, where armed men attacked the institution, resulting in the tragic death of an NSCDC personnel and the abduction of three seminarians.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, has personally been leading operations towards their rescue. Consequently, operatives of Tactical Teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, were immediately deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims. In furtherance of these efforts, a Tactical Division has also been established in Ivieukwa Community to strengthen security and technical intelligence in the area.

“The Command has also continued to work closely with experts and sister agencies to deploy advanced technical intelligence and coordinated operations to secure the safe return of the abducted seminarians.”

He added, “We are aware of the recent viral video involving the boys, and we wish to assure the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, parents, guardians, and the general public that the Edo State Police Command is leaving no stone unturned in its resolve to bring the seminarians back safely.

“We deeply sympathize with the families during this difficult time and commend their patience and cooperation with security agencies.

“The Edo State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting lives and property, and hereby appeals to members of the public to remain calm and supportive of ongoing efforts for the safe return of the boys.

“As progress is made, the Command will continue to provide updates, without jeopardising their safety, please.” He concluded