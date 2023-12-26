Edo: Police React To Incessant Secret Cult Killings, Admits Loss Of Personnel

The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday reacted to a series of killings by suspected rival cult groups within the Benin metropolis in the last two weeks.

The Police also admitted the loss of one of its officers in the fight against cultism in the state.

Recall that some persons were killed on Christmas Eve in renewed cult crashes between suspected Eiye and Black Axe confraternities.

Those killed include -Hilary Odia, a popular radio Presenter; a vigilante commander and a police inspector said to have been killed by his colleague,a police sergeant.

A statement from the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, which was made available to Journalists in Benin City, said the Command is doing everything within its means to restore peace and order.

Nwabuzor also said the Police Commissioner, Edo State, CP Mohammed Dankwara is appealing to the good people of Edo State to remain calm and go about their Christmas celebration, assuring the safety of lives and property.

The statement reads in part.

“Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly the good people of Edo State that the Command is aware of the Secret Cult fighting and the killings in the state mostly in the Benin metropolis in the recent times that took the lives of innocent citizens particularly that of Mr Hillary Nosa Odia, a staff of Independent Television and Radio, Benin City.

“The Command is sincerely and vigorously fighting this crime and wishes to put it to an end for the state to be peaceful for all. Its efforts in fighting against secret cult members or to stop the killings are shown in the loss of one of its personnel during operation in the Ugbowo axis on the 24th of December, 2023.

“Nevertheless, a sizeable number of arrests of the secret cult members of various cult groups have been made in different locations in the state and will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“In view of the above, CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara, FBDFM, FCIMN, the Commissioner Of Police Edo State, appeals to the good people of Edo State to remain calm and go about with their Christmas celebration.

“He reiterates the command’s commitments and readiness of officers and men to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizenry and residents of Edo State during this yuletide period.

“He, however, solicited the citizens’ participation in giving out information to the Police as modern and civilised Policing entails citizenship and community policing. ” The statement concluded.