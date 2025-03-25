Edo Police Probe Killing Of Pregnant Fiancée, Daughter

Share

Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the case of a man identified as Wealth Nnamdi, who allegedly killed his pregnant fiancée, Osasu Isaac, and her three-year-old daughter, Miracle, in Benin City.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, Moses Joel Yamu, the suspect who allegedly committed the offense on March 18 was set to marry his lover on Saturday, March 29.

The Command’s spokesman noted that the Division received a report from a concerned neighbor of the deceased that he was perceiving an offensive odor from his neighbor’s room located at Idiangbona Street of the Ovbiogoe Community.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command has since commenced investigation into the gruesome murder of a woman popularly known as ‘Mama Hallelujah’ and her three 3-year-old daughter named ‘Miracle.”

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ekiadolor led operatives to the area where the odour emanated from; however, they discovered that it was locked from outside.

“The room was forced open, and the decomposing bodies of the woman with an injury that appears to be a machete cut on her head and her baby on the bed were discovered.

“During the preliminary investigation, all fingers pointed at her live-in lover, simply identified as Wealth Nnamdi, whose wedding with the deceased mother of one was set for 29/03/2025.

“The suspect has gone underground since the discovery, as the command is doing everything possible to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspect.”

