Edo Police Parade Uniport Student Who Stabbed Girlfriend To Death

Edo State Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded a 400-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, suspected to be a ‘Yahoo boy’, Victor Ochonogor who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Benin City, Edo State.

Recall that Victor Ochonogor has reportedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in his Benin City apartment at No 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

Ochonogor and his late girlfriend were said to have already locked themselves inside the house when the violence broke out.

It was learnt that the terrible incident was reported to the police by his landlord.

Parading the suspect at the police command, the Commissioner of Police, Dankwara Mohammed said the the matter was reported to the police at about 4 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023, and they swung into action immediately.

Speaking on the incident, the murder suspect, Ochonogor, age, 25, said he has been dating his late girlfriend for three years now adding that she came from Asaba to Benin to visit him and while they were together, she accused him of being a Kidnapper.

The Uniport undergraduate of the Applied And Industrial Chemistry department said he was angered by that accusation.

“I have been dating her for three years now and she accused me of being a Kidnapper. I asked her why must she be accusing me of such when we have been together for such a time.

“I am not a Kidnapper and some of the members of her family know me very well. They accused me of being a Kidnapper, how can a Kidnapper be dating somebody?”He asked rhetorically.

Ochonogor said he didn’t kill his girlfriend but was jealous that she wanted to get married to another man.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankwara Mohammed said the matter will be charged to court for prosecution.

Mohammed further calls for vital information from the members of the public to enable them to nip crime and criminality in the bud.