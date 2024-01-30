Edo Police Parade 14 Suspects Over Criminal Acts

The Edo State Police Command has announced the arrest of 14 people over involvement in cultism, kidnappings, attempted murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in the state.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed this on Tuesday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Benin City.

Nwabuzor claimed that the individuals were seized by the operatives of the command as part of continuing operations to combat criminal activities.

He stated that the Esigie Division arrested them at His Excellency Hotel on Second East Circular Road near Cemetery.

He further stated that another suspect, Odion Atiku, was apprehended by Esigie Division personnel for allegedly plotting to assassinate Essey Imafidon Iyama, a member of the Edo State Security Network.

Nwabuzor stated that the suspects, who claimed to be members of the Eiye hidden cult confraternity, had been transferred to the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime squad.

He further stated that they would be charged and prosecuted in court shortly.