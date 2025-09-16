Edo: Police Officers To Face Discipline For Extorting N.3m From Furniture Marker

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested some officers, who extorted the sum of N300,000 from a furniture marker in Benin City, the state capital.

The command also said the officers who are attached to the Oba Market Area Command, Benin City will face disciplinary measures in accordance with the extant regulations of the Nigeria Police Force. A statement from the Public Relations Officer of the command, Moses Yamu added that the erring officers have been arrested and detained.

The statement read in part: “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has taken decisive action following a video circulated on social media by an influencer in Edo State alleging the extortion of the sum N300,000 from a furniture maker by some officers attached to Oba Market Area Command, Benin City.

“The officers involved have been promptly identified, the money has been fully recovered and returned to the victim, while the said officers have been detained and are to face disciplinary procedures in accordance with the extant regulations of the Nigeria Police Force.

“In addition, stern administrative measures have been taken against the Oba Market Area Command to ensure professionalism, discipline, and respect for the rights of citizens in the discharge of their duties.”