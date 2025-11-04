Edo Police Nab Woman Over Fake Kidnap, Recover N5m Ransom

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Chioma Success Ezebie Adaniken, for allegedly faking her own kidnap in Benin City in a plot to extort ₦5 million from her husband.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the arrest followed an intelligence-led investigation by operatives attached to the New Etete Division.

According to the statement, the case began on October 27, 2025, when one Paul Adaniken, of No. 111 Limit Road, off Sapele Road, Benin City, reported that his wife, Chioma, and their three-year-old son, Andrea Ojiezelabor, had been kidnapped.

He told the police that he left home for his shop around 7:30 a.m. but later received a call at noon from an unknown number claiming his wife and son were being held hostage. The “abductors” demanded ₦5 million as ransom for their release.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation, while the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit conducted a cyber analysis that led to a breakthrough.

Ikoedem said that 33-year-old Osita Godfrey, a cousin to the woman who had pretended to assist the family, was arrested and later confessed to being part of the scheme.

“His confessional statement led to the arrest of the supposed victim, Chioma Adaniken, who conspired with her accomplices to stage her own abduction in order to extort money from her husband,” the police stated.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Martins Chidozie, was also arrested in connection with the fake kidnap. The police confirmed that all suspects admitted to their roles in the crime and that the ₦5 million ransom was fully recovered.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, commended officers of the New Etete Division for their swift and tactical operation that exposed the deception.

He warned residents against acts capable of breaching public peace, stressing that the command remains committed to deploying intelligence and technology-driven strategies to combat crime across the state.