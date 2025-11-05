Edo: Police Nab Woman, 2 Others Over Fake Kidnap, Recover N5m Ransom

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Chioma Success Ezebie Adaniken, for allegedly faking her own kidnap in Benin City, alongside her cousin and another accomplice, in a bid to extort money from her husband.

In a statement yesterday, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the suspects were apprehended after detectives uncovered the plot through an intelligence-driven operation.

According to the statement, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that its operatives attached to New Etete Division, Benin City, have successfully uncovered and apprehended suspects involved in a case of self-kidnapping, following diligent investigation and coordinated intelligence operations.”

The police explained that the case began on October 27, when one Paul Adaniken of No. 111 Limit Road, off Sapele Road, Benin City, reported that his wife, Chioma, and their threeyear-old son, Andrea Ojiezelabor, had been kidnapped.

He told officers that he left home around 7:30 a.m. for his shop, only to receive a call at noon from an unknown number claiming his wife and son were being held hostage, with the abductors demanding a N5 million ransom for their release.

Following the report, detectives from New Etete Division launched an investigation, while the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit conducted a cyber analysis that revealed shocking details.