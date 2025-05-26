Edo: Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Recover Guns, Cars In Anti-Crime Raid

Share

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber and recovered a cache of weapons, luxury vehicles, during a raid on a criminal hideout in Benin.

The Command’s spokesman, CSP Moses Yamu, made this known in a statement yesterday in Benin City. Yamu said operatives from the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Unit of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) on May 13 stormed a hotel in Benin.

He said the operation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Endurance Oviojie, while four other suspects identified as Clinton, Jeff, Mike, and Emmanuel alias Slim Khalifa fled the scene by scaling the fence into neighbouring compounds.

“The police recovered a significant haul of items including one English Beretta pistol, one locally fabricated pistol, one round of ammunition, 18 live cartridges, multiple mobile phones, a tablet device, charms, and substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

“In a follow-up operation, the police also seized four unregistered Mercedes-Benz vehicles- a black C350, a grey C300, a grey GLA 250, and a red GLE 350 suspected to have been used for criminal activities,” he said.

