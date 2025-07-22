Edo: Police Nab 175 For Cultism, Kidnapping, Robbery

The Edo State Police Command has announced the arrest of 175 suspects involved in cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent crimes between April and July 20.

Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, disclosed this during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Benin City.

According to Agbonika, the arrests were the result of series of intelligence-led operations, collaboration with other security agencies, and support from the public.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests, he revealed that 124 suspects were apprehended for cult-related activities, 40 for kidnapping, and 11 others for armed robbery and other violent crimes.

In total, 46 individuals were found in possession of firearms, cult paraphernalia, and dangerous weapons. He said, “In various operations, 40 suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Eleven other suspects were arrested for armed robbery and other violent crimes. “Cultism remains a major concern in parts of the state.

The Command has intensified its efforts through the ongoing house to house search of cultists and has so far arrested 124 suspected cultists, many of whom have confessed to belonging to proscribed confraternities such as the Maphites, Ayes, NBM, Jurists Confraternity and Eiye.”

He noted that the suspects were arrested at different locations including Benin, Jattu, Auchi, Ekpoma, Igbanke, and the Ikoro community. He explained that the crackdown on cultism had helped curb recent incidents of inter-cult clashes in the state.

The police also recovered 45 assorted firearms, which included AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, locally made pistols, and cut-to-size guns.

Additionally, 163 rounds of live ammunition and five empty magazines were seized during the operations.

Agbonika further stated that 62 kidnapped victims were rescued by the police during the period under review.

Among them were 14 passengers abducted from a bus incident, although he lamented that one passenger remains unaccounted for and a 12-year-old girl was tragically killed by her abductors.