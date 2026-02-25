Edo Police Investigate Attacks On ADC Secretariat, Odigie-Oyegun’s Residence

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed it has commenced an investigation into Tuesday’s attacks on the State Secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benin City.

The incident occurred shortly after leaders of the party, including Peter Obi, received the Labour Party (LP) 2024 governorship candidate in the state, Olumide Akpata.

Suspected hoodlums reportedly stormed the ADC secretariat and subsequently proceeded to the residence of John Odigie-Oyegun, where he was said to be holding a meeting with some of the visiting party leaders.

During the attack, the assailants allegedly fired gunshots and vandalised vehicles parked outside the residence, causing damage to several of them.

Contacted over the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed that the command had launched an investigation into the incidents.

“Investigation has already been started by the police, no arrest has been made as yet, and we will communicate with you as the investigation progresses,” she said.