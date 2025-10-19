Edo Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Traders Unharmed

The Edo State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt along the Igarra–Ibillo Highway in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, rescuing traders who were returning from the Ibillo Market.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that the swift response of police operatives forced the kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into the bush.

According to him, the incident occurred on Friday, October 17, 2025, at about 8:30 p.m., when suspected kidnappers attacked traders on their way from the market.

“On 17/10/2025 at about 20:30hrs, the Command received a distress call about suspected kidnappers operating along the Igarra–Ibillo highway.

The DPO Igarra swiftly mobilized operatives, including the Command’s Operation Rescue Teams, to the scene,” Yamu said.

He added that the hoodlums opened fire upon sighting the advancing security team but were overpowered, forcing them to abandon their captives and escape into the surrounding forest.

“All victims were rescued unharmed, while bush-combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” the police spokesman added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, commended the professionalism and bravery displayed by the officers as well as the collaborative support of local vigilantes and hunters.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movements or criminal activities to security agencies.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Together, we can rid our communities of criminal elements,” the CP stated.