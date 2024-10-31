Edo Police Confirms Five Deaths, Arrest One Over Suspected Food Poisoning

Share

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the death of five individuals and arrested one person in connection with suspected food poisoning in Afashio Community, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, the incident occurred last week, causing panic among residents. The victims included four boys and a girl.

Yanmu said, “The command received a report on 26/10/2024 at about 0730hrs, from one Elogie Ezekiel of Afashio Community, that at about 0630hrs of the same date, he went to check his son named Emmanuel Elogie (19 years) at his apartment.

“Upon gaining entrance into the apartment, he met the lifeless body of his son’s friend named Nurudeen surname is not known in the corridor, he went further and met the lifeless bodies of his son with his girlfriend Ada Samuel (16 years) on the bed in the bedroom. Another two of the son’s friends Samuel Ayegwalo and Jeffrey Ayegwalo who turned out to be siblings were found in the sitting room.

“The police arrested Aisha Suleiman, 16, alleged to have caused the deaths through food poisoning. “On 29/10/2024 at about 1710hrs, operatives of Jattu Division received information that a girl later identified as Aisha Suleiman…was about to be lynched by some young men from the community,” Yamu said.

“They mobilised to the scene, rescued the suspect to the station and the case was transferred the next day to the state Criminal Investigation Department for discrete investigation.

“Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru Peter Ozigi, directed that “no stone should be left unturned to ensure that the cause of death of these young people is established.” He warned against jungle justice, assuring the public that “justice would be served in the case.”

