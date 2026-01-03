Edo Police Confirms Abduction Of Doctor, Brother In Auchi

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two brothers, Ibrahim and Tahir Abu, who were kidnapped on Friday, January 2, in Auchi, Edo North.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident, which occurred late in the evening, has heightened fear within the community.

Ibrahim Abu, a medical graduate currently undergoing housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital in Auchi, was reportedly seized alongside his brother while attempting to gain access to his residence after returning from work.

The brothers are members of the Abu family of the Iyetse Clan in the Utsogun Heritage Zone, and their disappearance has thrown residents into panic.

According to a family source, the incident happened directly in front of Ibrahim’s home along City Pride Road in the Ibira Camp area of Auchi. The source said,

“The abduction occurred in front of his residence, off City Pride Road, Ibira Camp, Auchi, Edo State, while he was attempting to open his gate after returning from work.

“This is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. A young doctor, whose only crime is serving humanity, has now become another victim of insecurity.

“We call on security agencies, the Edo State Government, and all relevant authorities to act immediately and ensure his safe and unconditional release.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command said the command received a distress report on the night of January 2 and immediately activated a coordinated response involving multiple security outfits.

She said, “Yes, this unfortunate incident was brought to the attention of the Edo State Police Command on 2nd January, 2026, at about 8:30 pm.

“Upon receipt of a distress call reporting the kidnapping of two brothers, Abu Ibrahim Babatunde and Abu Tahir, along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, the Divisional Police Officer, Auchi Divisional Headquarters, was immediately deployed to the scene and subsequently mobilized operatives in collaboration with vigilantes, Forest Guards, and Community Safety Partnership Volunteers who are well conversant with the forest terrain.

“Aggressive search and rescue operations within the forest have been ongoing since last night, and the Command assures the family and the general public that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

“Further developments will be communicated as events unfold, please.”