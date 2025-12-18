Edo Police Confirm Tanker Explosion In Auchi

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed a tanker explosion that rocked Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, CSP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident on Thursday, stating that the explosion occurred at about 6:30 p.m. after a fuel tanker fell along the road.

According to her, fuel spilled from the tanker seeped into underground drainages, which later ignited, triggering three separate explosions in different parts of the Auchi community.

She explained that officers from the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters and the Area Command were immediately mobilised to the affected areas and successfully cordoned them off to prevent casualties.

“No casualty was recorded. Our men on ground were able to cordon off the affected areas promptly,” Ikoedem said.

It was gathered that the explosions occurred simultaneously at different locations, leading to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the blasts occurred along Igbei Road, Igbo Shade, and the Auchi–Okene Road near Winners Junction.

The resident, who described the explosions as alarming, called for a thorough investigation into the incident to prevent future occurrences.