Edo Police Confirm Killing Of Vulcanizer

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of a vulcanizer, identified only as Boyo, along Warrake Road in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Moses Yamu, said they received reports of Boyo’s death on Friday.

He added that a manhunt for the assailants is underway.

“We received the report yesterday, but the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, had already fled. The victim was confirmed dead in the hospital,” Yamu stated.

“A manhunt for the assailants is ongoing, and CP Monday Agbonika has warned that no one involved in this crime will be spared.”

Saturday Telegraph gathered that two armed men arrived on a motorbike and stopped near Boyo’s roadside workshop.

The passenger alighted, approached the unsuspecting vulcanizer, who was resting at the time, and shot him twice at close range before fleeing the scene.

An eyewitness recalled the incident, saying, “It happened in an instant. The gunman didn’t say a word; he just shot and ran. The entire area was thrown into panic.”

Another community member expressed shock over the crime, stating that the normally peaceful Warrake Road was now shaken by the violence.

“This is horrifying. To kill someone in broad daylight is outrageous. We urge law enforcement agencies to take immediate action,” the resident said.

Share