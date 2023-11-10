Edo Police Confirm Arrest As Husband As Mother Of ‘Mummy Calm Down Boy’ Commits Suicide

The Edo State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of the husband of Mrs Toluige Olokoobi, mother of the “mummy calm down” boy, days after news that she committed suicide broke the internet.

Olokoobi and her son, Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, caught the attention of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu after the boy’s video begging his mum, “Mummy be calming down” went viral in 2020.

The boy alongside his family met with the governor, who hailed his courage and composure.

A user of X (Twitter) first broke the news of Mrs Olokoobi’s death on Monday, November 6.

The X user, who claimed to be at the scene of the incident on Monday afternoon tweeted, “The woman in the viral Mummy Calm down video has just committed suicide here in Benin.

“She refused to speak to anyone about her problems. She left three kids for her husband including the popular Mummy Calm Down boy.”

Another resident, who did not disclose either his/her identity or the area in Benin City where the incident happened, only confirmed her death saying the deceased committed suicide in front of her one-year-old son.

The unidentified person added that the deceased worked as a medicine distributor while her husband worked as a taxi driver and car dealer.

Confirming the arrest to Journalists in Benin City, the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the deceased’s husband is under their custody for questioning.

“He came home from the market when he saw his wife hanging with rope on her neck,

“He alerted the neighbours who followed him to the hospital where she was confirmed dead,” Nwabuzor stated.

The police spokesperson added that her body was deposited at the mortuary.

“He’s still with the police and will soon be transferred to the State CID for further investigation,” the spokesman concluded.