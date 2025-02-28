Edo Police Arrests Five Suspects For Alleged Killing Of Farmers

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in the killings of farmers in two separate communities in Edo State.

New Telegraph recalls that two persons were killed in Eware Community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State on Thursday by suspected Fulani herdsmen, and two others were earlier killed in Okpekpe community, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday.

Speaking with New Telegraph , the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, SP Moses Yamu said the command arrested the five suspects in connection to the two incidents in Eware and Okpekpe, adding that investigations are ongoing and that the command will soon apprehend others that are connected to the Ovia South West killings a fortnight ago.

“On the two separate killings in Etsako West and Etsako East, I can confirm that we have arrested five persons and investigation is ongoing, and I assure you that, we will apprehend everybody involved in any criminal activities in Edo State.”

Yamu said that the command under the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, CP Betty Enekpen-Otimenyi, has launched Operation Rescue, which has deployed police officers to various parts of the State with the purpose of tackling insecurity.

“Since her resumption, she has directed the training of about 100 Police officers in combat operations, ambush and counter ambush.

“The training is ongoing at the Police Training College in Edo State. As I speak to you, deployment has been made for quick response to any case of kidnapping or any other violent crime and as the need arises

“We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the general public as CP Betty Enekpen-Otimenyi has always done, that the general public should give the police useful information that can help us work better.

“It is not just to be reacting to issues, but with useful information from the public, the police will be proactive to deal with criminal activities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: