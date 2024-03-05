Edo Police Arrest Suspected Cultist, Recover Firearms, Ammunition

The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested a suspected cultist, Isa Musa (30) in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Command, also said its operatives recovered one cut-to-size English double barrel gun and nine rounds of live cartridges from him.

A press release made available to Journalists in Benin on Tuesday said the suspect was arrested by the operatives from the Fugar Division of the Command.

The statement reads in part: “This press release is to inform the general public that on 05/03/2024 at about 1030hrs the operatives of Fugar Division, Edo State who were on stop and search duty in Fugar intercepted and arrested one Isa Musa, age 30 years old, a rider of Hoague Lady Motorcycle. During a search, the operatives recovered one cut-to-size English double-barrel gun and nine rounds of live cartridges from him.

“The suspect, who made a statement during interrogation, confessed to being a member of the Neo Black Africa Movement, also known as Black Axe. He also confessed that he was taking the gun to Auchi in Edo State to meet his secret members.

“The suspect and the exhibits will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Benin for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni commended the DPO Fugar Division and the men for their gallantry artistry and commitment to the fight against the criminal elements in the state.

He, therefore, advised criminals to throw behind them the excuse of hardship as the cause of indulging into crimes and begin to do something legitimate for themselves or face the stiff penalty of the law.”