Edo Police Arrest, Prosecute 21 Pupils Over Cultism

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 21 students of Ogioma Public Secondary School along Limit Road off Benin-Sapele Road for suspected cult activities. The PPRO of the command, Moses Yamu, who stated this in a statement on Saturday, said the students were between 14 and 17 years old. He also said the arrest was made following a foiled attack on Osemwende Public Secondary School, located at Oghoghibi off Benin–Sapele Road, Benin City, by the suspects.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Police Command has arrested 21 students of Ogioma Public Secondary School located at Limit road off Benin-Sapele road, aged between 14 and 17years who are suspected to be cultists. “This followed a foiled attack on Osemwende Public Secondary School, located at Oghoghibi off Benin–Sapele Road, Benin City. “On 12th November, 2025, at about 1:45 p.m., operatives attached to the Loveworld Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, acting on credible intelligence, swiftly mobilised to Osemwende Public Secondary School, where students suspected to be engaged in cultism from Ogioma Public Secondary School stormed the premises in a convoy of motorcycles, allegedly to carry out violent acts.

“The prompt response of the police led to the arrest of 21 of the invading students namely – Promise Afekokhian (16 years), Samuel John (16 years), Godstime Sunday (15 years), Basit Kareem (14 years), Destiny Lucky (15 years), Miracle Peter (16 years), Victor Innocent (14 years), Osazee Efe (16 years), Usman Adamu (17 years) and Orodge Miracle (15 years). “Others are Godspower Agharevba (16 years), Favour Ogunde (16 years), Clinton Oghenetega (17 years), Wisdom Ehimen (17 years), Zenith Jonathan (17 years), Steven Monday (14 years), Ogbebor Calistus (17 years), Marvelous Imadefe (15 years), Success Ogar (16 years), Osaro Osama Praise (13 years), and Miracle Bassey (16 years), while others escaped.