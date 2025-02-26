Edo Police Arrest Pastor, One Other For Killing Minor

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects, 45-year-old Pastor Ijebor Simon and Destiny Okojabhole aged 23 years, over the murder of seven-year-old Evans Okojabhole.

Speaking on the arrest, the state command PPRO, Moses Yamu, noted that the incident was reported by the deceased father, John Okhojibole, of the Jehovah’s Witness Road, off Elebesunu Street in Irrua, Edo Central.

According to Yamu, the late Evans was sighted with his stomach ripped open, his feet severed from his ankle, and some fingers cut off and dumped in the bush close to their house 24 hours after he was reported missing.

The statement read, “The Command is in receipt of a case of murder reported by one John Okhojibole of the Jehovah Witness Road, off Elebesunu Street in Irrua.

‘The unfortunate incident was reported on the 22/02/2025 at about 13:45 hours, when the remains of his seven-year-old son, Evans Okojabhole, was sighted with his stomach ripped open, his feet from his ankle and some fingers cut off and dumped in the bush close to their house at the above-named address, 24 hours after he was reported missing.

“During preliminary investigations, two suspects, Pastor Ijebor Simon (45 years) and Destiny Okojabhole (23 years), have been arrested by operatives of Irrua Divisional Headquarters and transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department Benin City for further investigation.”

