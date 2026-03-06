Edo: Police Arrest Medical Doctor For Alleged Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a medical doctor in Obaretin Community, IkpobaOkha Local Government Area of the state for illegal possession of firearm.

The suspect, identified as Dr. Kingsley Dele, was arrested on February 29, with one Beretta pistol. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin yesterday, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Command Intelligence and Rapid Response Squad (CIRRS) while acting on actionable and credible intelligence.

She added that the arrest formed part of the “sustained and strategic offensive being championed by the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, against the circulation of illicit weapons which often fuel violent crimes across communities.”

The Command’s spokesperson added: “The Command views the illegal possession of firearms, regardless of status or profession of those involved, as a grave threat to public peace and will continue to respond with firmness and precision. “The suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The CP assured residents that the Command remains vigilant, proactive, and unrelenting in its mandate to safeguard lives and property.