Edo Police Arrest Man For Shooting Wife Over Argument

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a man simply identified as Okhiria, who allegedly shot his wife with his double-barrel gun over an argument in Benin City.

It was gathered that the incident happened on June 3, at Ekae Community in the new Etete axis, GRA, Benin, when the suspect was said to have had an argument with his wife and went to pick up his gun and fired at the victim, but the bullet hit her left hand. Which led to the amputation of the victim’s left hand.

Speaking with journalists, the Edo state Command spokesperson. Chidi Nwabuzor who confirmed the arrest of the man said the incident was reported at the New Etete Division on the same day.

“On June 3 the police received a complaint from some elders of Ekae Community in the company of Joanki Okhiria, aged nine years that on the same date Joanki Okhiria’s father, Mr Okhiria had an argument with his wife Tina Okhiria.

He said, “In the process, his father shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Chidi said the police have apprehended them and will soon be charged in court.