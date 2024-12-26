Edo Police Arrest Man For Killing Four-Year-Old Son

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Theophilus Osazuwa for allegedly killing his four-year-old son.

The spokesperson for the command, Moses Yamu, in a statement noted that the incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24.

According to him, Osazuwa had just returned to his apartment at Ogbeson Quarters, off Benin-Agbor Road in Benin City, when he suddenly fell into a trance.

While in a trance, the suspect reportedly screamed, Holy Ghost fire grabbed the four-year-old boy, and slammed him against the wall, resulting in the child’s death.

According to Yamu, Osazuwa was suspected of having committed the act while under the influence of hard drugs.

Yamu stated, “Edo Police Command has arrested one Theophilus Osazuwa of Ogbeson Quarters off Benin-Agbor Road, Benin City, for the murder of his four-year-old son named Testimony Osazuwa.

“The suspect was said to have arrived at his home on 24/12/2024 at about 1230 hrs, went berserk screaming ‘Holy Ghost fire,’ then reached for the four-year-old boy and slammed him to the wall.

“The child was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

