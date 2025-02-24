Edo Police Arrest Man For Killing Artisan, Setting His Corpse Ablaze

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a member of a local vigilante in Benin for allegedly killing an artisan and setting his corpse ablaze.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the command, Moses Yamu, the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Textile Mill Road Division following a distress call received from members of the public at about 8 am on February 20, 2025.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Textile Mill division received a call that they saw a corpse of a middle-aged man, Lasan Osaze Erhabor, lying under a heap of sawdust and burning.

They took the corpse to the hospital, but, they, however, found that there was a gunshot injury on the back of the deceased.

Yamu said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for in-depth investigations, assuring all that after the investigation, the suspect would be charged in court for murder.

“The DPO mobilised and deployed his operatives to the scene and actually found the corpse burning under the sawdust.

“Investigation has already commenced, and we have one suspect in our custody who was the security person of the sawmill at the time the incident happened.” he stated

