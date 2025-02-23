Edo: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing Wife

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one Kelvin Izekor over the murder of his 38-year-old wife, Success Izekor on Saturday.

In a viral video, police and residents of the area were seen taking the deceased who had matchet wounds on their head from her apartment into the police Hilux truck.

The couple were said to be newly married and residents were oblivious as to what could have happened between the couple that led to the death of the wife.

The Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said that the husband was about to be lynched by an irate mob before the police arrived, pacified the mob and arrested the suspect.

Yamu said, “On 22/02/2025 at about 22:00hrs, information was received that one Kelvin Izekor of No 50 Upper Mission extension, Benin-City has killed his wife named Success Izekor aged 38yrs and was about to be lynched by an irate mob.

“Operatives of the Aduwawa Division swiftly responded to the report and met the lifeless body of the woman lying in the pool of her own blood with deep cuts on her head.

“It took serious efforts by the police operatives to pacify the mob, rescue, and take the suspect into custody for investigation. The victim was removed and rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.”

Yamu said the state Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, decried the recent cases of spouses being violent against each other while assuring the public of diligent investigation into the death of the woman, noting that whoever is found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.

Share

Please follow and like us: