Edo: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing Wife

Share

The Edo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of one Kelvin Izekor, over the murder of his wife, Success Izekor, aged 38, on Saturday.

In a viral video, police and resident of the area were seen taking the deceased who had machete wounds on her head from her apartment into a Police Hilux Truck.

The couple were said to be newly married and residents were at a loss as to what could have happened between them that led to the killing of Success.

The Spokesperson of the Edo State Police command, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, said that the husband was about to be lynched by a mob before the police arrived, pacified the mob and arrested the suspect.

Yamu said the state Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, decried the recent cases of spouses being violent against each other while assuring the public of diligent investigation into the death of the woman, noting that whoever is found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.

Share

Please follow and like us: