Edo Police Arrest Four Suspects For Kidnapping In Kano

The Edo State Police Command has said its operatives apprehended four suspected kidnappers in Kano State after they allegedly demanded ransom from their victims in Edo.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the development to reporters on Wednesday, saying that the suspects had been apprehended by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit.

Nwabuzor identified the four suspects as Aminu Sadio (24), Umar Aminu (22), Adamu Abubakar (30), and Adamu Tahir (30).

He stated that the police received a report of four people being kidnapped on January 23 in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area, Edo State and that the kidnappers allegedly collected a ransom through Union Bank and Moniepoint.

Police Parade 18 Suspected Criminals In EdoThe image maker for the command stated that the police detained Aminu Sadio and Umar Aminu, the proprietors of the two accounts that received the ransom, after conducting an intelligence-based inquiry.

He noted that the arrest of the duo resulted in the arrest of two more accomplices, Adamu Abubakar and Adamu Tahir.

He stated that an investigation had begun and that the suspects would soon be charged in court.