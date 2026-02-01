Edo Police Arrest Eight Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Victims

Edo State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested eight suspected kidnappers in the last few days, while rescuing two kidnapped victims in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Besides, the Command said five suspects were also arrested for alleged vandalism of a petroleum pipeline around the Edo Central Senatorial District.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Enom Ikoedem gave the names of the suspected kidnappers as Jokoro Sali ‘M’, aged 52 years; Buhari Ibrahim ‘M’, aged 32 years; Isah Abubakar ‘M’, aged 35 years; Shehu Ibrahim ‘M’, aged 25 years; Abdullahi Samar ‘M’, aged 18 years; Ibrahim Shaibu ‘M’, aged 19 years; Mohammed Joro ‘M’, aged 22 years; and Suleiman Sunana ‘M’, aged 35 years adding that they were arrest during bush combing exercise at the Idoha/Ewu Forests.

She said, “Targeted intelligence, swift response, and coordinated Bush Combing operations have continued to yield results for the Edo State Police Command, as it records notable breakthroughs in Esan West and Owan West Local Government Areas.

“On Wednesday, 28th January, 2026, at about 3:30 a.m., a coordinated bush-combing operation was carried out in Idoha/Ewu Forest and other identified hideouts, in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police. The operation comprised command tactical teams, a drone unit, the Edo State Security Corps, hunters, and vigilante members. Three tents suspected to be kidnappers’ camps were discovered during the exercise, leading to the arrest of eight suspects.

“Five mobile phones suspected to belong to the kidnapped victims were recovered. Investigation is ongoing to uncover the rest of the syndicate.”

The statement said on January 29th, a distress call was received from Egoro Amende Community, Ekpoma, reporting the abduction of a farmer and his two wives namely Abraham Udewa, Brinda Abraham and Anna Abraham all from Benue State and that the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma Division led a joint rescue team comprising police personnel, soldiers, Edo State Security Corps, local vigilantes, hunters, and some community youths who are volunteers of Community Safety Partnership program to rescue the victims.

“Intensive search was conducted across Egoro Amende Forest, Igbira Farm Settlement, and Ekeke Erah Forest in Owan West Local Government Area. Upon sighting the advancing security operatives, the kidnappers abandoned the victims and fled.

“The victims were rescued unhurt. Items recovered include cutlasses, a solar panel, a torch, a canvas, rope, palm oil, and a face cap. Continuous monitoring and follow-up bush-combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

The statement said earlier on January 26th, credible information was received regarding vandalism of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) pipeline passing through Uhiele Community, Ekpoma and that five suspects were arrested, who are Omoregie Osayi, Mathias Okhae, John Akheoumukhan, Akhabue Smart and Godday Abumere.

She said, “An excavator used to damage the pipeline was recovered from them. Efforts are in top gear to apprehend other suspects who fled the scene and recover pipes already carted away,” as she urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to partner with the Police by providing timely and credible information.