Edo Police Arrest Dethroned Ohen Of Okhoromi

The Edo State Police Command has announced the arrest of the recently dethroned Ohen of Okhoromi, Ovbokhan Igbinovia Kelvin (43), and four others for alleged possession of prohibited firearms and a suspected human skull.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Moses Yamu, the arrests were made on Saturday during a sting operation by operatives of the Command Intelligence Unit, Rapid Response Squad, and Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

Those arrested alongside the dethroned traditional leader include Osarodion Omoregie (41), Charles Otasowei (55), Edwin Igbinovia (45), and Osagie Igbinovia (44).

Recovered during the raid were two AK-47 rifles with breach numbers TH4782 and 6683, two locally made single-barrel shotguns, three empty AK-47 magazines, one OFM magazine, eleven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a suspected human skull.

The statement reads in part:

“The Edo State Command, in a sting operation carried out by operatives of the Command Intelligence and Rapid Response Squad alongside the Anti-Kidnapping Squad today, 17/05/2025, arrested the recently dethroned Ohen of Okhoromi, one Ovbokhan Igbinovia Kelvin (43), Osarodion Omoregie (41), Charles Otasowei (55), Edwin Igbinovia (45), and Osagie Igbinovia (44).

“The following exhibits were recovered from the premises of the dethroned Ohen: two (2) AK-47 rifles with breach numbers TH4782 and 6683, two (2) single-barrel locally made shotguns, three (3) empty AK-47 magazines, one (1) OFM magazine, eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a suspected human skull.”

SP Yamu added that investigations are ongoing to recover additional arms and ammunition and to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

