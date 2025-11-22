Edo Police Arrest Content Creator For Faking Her Kidnap

…Charges her to court

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a social media content creator, Osarobo Omoyemen, better known as ”Madam Oil Rice’ who faked her kidnap to attract followers on TikTok.

The 24-year-old woman in a viral video said she was kidnapped at Upper Sakponba area of Benin City, but that she was rescued by police, who later demanded a bribe of #10,000 ( Ten Thousand naira only) before releasing her.

The viral video got the police to begin to investigate, and they later discovered that it was a false claim before she was arrested and charged in court.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, SP Moses Yamu, in a statement he signed, warned that any attempt to instigate the people against security agencies by raising false claims will be prosecuted.

The statement reads in part, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a woman popularly known as “Madam Oil Rice” recently circulated a false claim on social media alleging that she was kidnapped along Upper Sakponba Road in Benin City and later rescued by Police operatives who purportedly detained her at Akpata Police Station and collected the sum of Ten Thousand Naira as bail.

“Following the report, the Command immediately commenced investigation. Findings revealed that the entire story was completely fabricated and deliberate.

“During interrogation, the 24-year-old female suspect, Osarobo Omoyemen, confessed that she staged the incident solely to generate online content and attract followers to her TikTok page. It was also discovered that she deleted an earlier video in which an accomplice in the background was appealing to viewers to follow her page, clearly exposing the motive behind the false alarm.

“The content was not only misleading but capable of inciting hostility against the Police and triggering unnecessary tension within the state.

“The suspect has been identified, arrested, and charged in court on Thursday, 20th November, 2025, for prosecution. Efforts are ongoing to arrest her accomplices to ensure they face the full weight of the law.

“This action is intended to serve as a deterrent to others who may attempt to misuse social media to create panic or disrupt public peace.

“The Edo State Police Command strongly warns against the creation and circulation of fake news capable of disturbing the peace and security of the state. Members of the public are advised to verify information before sharing and to refrain from acts that may mislead the public or undermine the efforts of security agencies.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety, peace and security of all residents of Edo State.” He said.