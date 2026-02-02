Edo: Police Arrest 8 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue 2 Victims

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested eight suspected kidnappers in the last few days, while rescuing two kidnap victims in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Besides, the Command said five suspects were also arrested for alleged vandalism of a petroleum pipeline around Edo Central Senatorial District.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Enom Ikoedem gave the names of the suspected kidnappers as Jokoro Sali ‘M’, 52; Buhari Ibrahim ‘M’, 32; Isah Abubakar ‘M’, 35; Shehu Ibrahim ‘M’, 25; Abdullahi Samar ‘M’, 18; Ibrahim Shaibu ‘M’, 19; Mohammed Joro ‘M’, 22; and Suleiman Sunana ‘M’, 35, adding that they were arrested during a bush combing exercise at the Idoha/ Ewu Forests.

She said, “Targeted intelligence, swift response, and coordinated Bush Combing operations have continued to yield results for the Edo State Police Command, as it records notable breakthroughs in Esan West and Owan West Local Government Areas.

“On Wednesday, January, 28, at about 3:30 a.m., a coordinated bush-combing operation was carried out in Idoha/Ewu Forest and other identified hideouts, in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police.