Edo Police Arrest 6 Suspected Kidnappers

The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested six suspected kidnappers, and recovered cash suspected to be proceeds from kidnapping activities, arms and ammunition from the suspects in the last 48 hours.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu revealed this in a statement issued in Benin City.

He disclosed that arrests and recoveries were made in several parts of Edo North which has experienced violent kidnappings and killings in the last three weeks.

The statement reads. “On 16/03/2024 at about 0430hrs, operatives of the Agbede Police Division alongside vigilante personnel, while on stop and search in Aviele along Abumere by power line, intercepted and arrested three suspects namely; Jamilu Idris 20yrs, Usman Shuaibu 24yrs and Yahuza Usman 20yrs.

“Upon search, one (1) English beretta pistol, one (1) dagger, and an Infinix phone were recovered from the suspects

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are part of a syndicate responsible for kidnaping and armed robbery, including snatching of motorcycles in that axis of the state.

“Investigation continues with a view to arrest other members of the syndicate.”

It also revealed that “On 16/03/2025 at about 2210hrs, operatives of the Auchi Division, in collaboration with the Vigilante on routine stop and search at UBA junction Auchi, intercepted two young men.

“The young men who took to their heels on sighting the Police were given a hot chase, and one Adamu Usman of Hausa Quarters was arrested while his accomplice escaped.

“On the spot search led to the recovery of a cash sum of one million, three hundred and forty-five thousand, one hundred naira (#1,345,100) believed to be proceeds of kidnapping, five (5) micro sim cards, one machete, one dagger, two (2) phones and a pack of cigarettes.

“During preliminary investigation, two (2) additional suspects namely Iliyasu Abubakar 19yrs and Safiyanu Mohammed 20yrs were arrested, while one of the sim cards was discovered to belong to one Ajibola Sunday of Igbirra camp in Auchi.

“When Ajibola Sunday was contacted and invited to the station, he identified the suspect as being part of the Eight-man gang that kidnapped him and his mother-in-law on 11/03/2025 and their relations had to part with the sum of ten million Naira (#10,000,000) to secure their release.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Police Command CP Betty Otimenyin, wishes to assure the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and to bringing perpetrators of crime to justice.”

