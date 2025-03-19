Edo: Police Arrest 6 Suspected Kidnappers, Arms, Ammunition

Share

The police in Edo State yesterday said it has arrested six suspected kidnappers, recovered cash suspected to be proceeds of kidnap activities, arms and ammunition from the suspects in the last 48 hours.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the state Police Command, Moses Yamu, revealed this in a statement in Benin City, where he disclosed that arrests and recoveries were made several places in parts of Edo North which has experienced violent kidnappings and killings in the last three weeks.

The statement reads, “On 16/03/2024 at about 0430hrs, operatives of the Agbede Police Division alongside vigilance personnel, while on stop and search in Aviele along Abumere by power line, intercepted and arrested three suspects namely; Jamilu Idris, 20yrs, Usman Shuaibu, 24yrs and Yahuza Usman, 20yrs.

“Upon search, one English made beretta pistol, one dagger, and an Infinix phone were recov ered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are part of a syndicate responsible for kidnaping and armed robbery, including snatching of motorcycles in that axis of the state.”

