Edo: Police Arrest 5 Suspected Cultists For Fighting Over Non-payment of Dues

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it’s operatives arrested five suspected cultists -Emeka Eke, Chizoba Okolie, Samson Ochonobor, Friday Agbebayo and Julius Eguasa for allegedly engaging in a street fight in the state.

It was learnt that the suspects who are alleged to be members of Eiye Confraternity, engaged in a street fight at Ramat Park over failure to pay monthly dues and attending meeting of Eiye confraternity The command’s Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were arrested for conspiracy and cultism.

He said the suspects who are members of Eiye Confraternity were seen fighting at Ramat Park, Benin City and were arrested by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit of the command on patrol. He said during interrogation it was discovered that the suspect are members of Eiye Confraternity.

He added, “it was also discovered that four of the suspects, Emeka Eke, Chizoba Okolie, Samson Ochonobo and Friday Agbebayo were beating Julius Eguasa for failing to attend their meetings and paying monthly dues to the confraternity.”