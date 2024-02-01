Edo: Police Arrest 4 Suspected Kidnappers In Kano After Collecting Ransom

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four suspected kidnappers in Kano State after collecting ransom from their victim in Edo State. The suspects; Aminu Sadio 24, Umar Aminu 22, Adamu Abubakar 30, and Adamu Tahir 30, were alleged to have kidnapped their victims in Fugar, Etsako West Local Government of Edo State, but were arrested in Kano State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects were arrested in Kano State by the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command while investigating a case of kidnapping. He said the police received a report of the kidnap of four persons at Fu- gar, Edo State on January 23 and the alleged collection of ransom by the kidnappers through Union Bank and Moniepoint.

Chidi said the police using intelligence based investigation arrested Aminu Sadio and Umar Aminu, owner of the two accounts that received the ransom money. He said the police also arrested one Adamu Abubakar and Adamu Tahir, who are accomplices in the kidnap case.